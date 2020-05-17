COVID-19 latest: Pubs, cafes and restaurants to reopen from June 1

Pubs, cafes and restaurants across Victoria will reopen to diners on June 1, after a 10 week forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the first step in a gradual reopening plan for the hospitality industry, 20 patrons will be permitted to dine in enclosed spaces from June 1.

The patron limit will rise to 50 people on June 22, and 100 people will be allowed to dine in by the middle of July, provided Victoria does not experience a major coronavirus spike.

Public bars will not be allowed to open during the staged reopening, with patrons confined to table service in bistros.

Announcing the plan today, Premier Daniel Andrews stressed Victorians must keep following advice to curb the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, limiting gatherings, frequent hand washing, and staying home if they feel unwell.

“This will only work if those who are going out to a cafe, or going out for a meal at a restaurant, or going out to a bistro in a pub, actually follow the rules,” he said.

Today’s announcement comes as Victoria recorded seven new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state tally to 1561.

Two of today’s cases have been linked to the outbreak at Cedar Meats, bringing the total number of cases linked to the abattoir in Melbourne’s west to 100.

Another three cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.