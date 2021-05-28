COVID-19 latest: 15,000 in isolation as record number of Victorians get tested

A mammoth 15,000 primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 cases are isolating for 14 days.

More than 120 exposure sites have been identified.

It comes as Victoria recorded four new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday.

Acting Premier James Merlino says all four cases are linked to the existing outbreak.

It comes as Victorians flocked to get tested for the virus, with a massive 47,462 test results returned yesterday.

It’s the most test results received in a day since the pandemic began.

The state government will request 160 Australian Defence Force personnel to assist authorised officers with door knocking people in isolation.

There were 17,223 vaccine doses administered yesterday.