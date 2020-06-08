3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria ends a week of single digits on a positive note

6 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded a second day of no new coronavirus cases this week.

Prior to this week, the last time Victoria hadn’t detected a case within a 24-hour period was on March 5.

New case numbers in Victoria have been in single digits every day this week, with just 24 cases recorded in total.

Victoria’s tally stands at 1687, and there are currently 73 active cases.

In a tweet announcing today’s figures, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos thanked Victorians and urged them to keep taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

“Well done to Victorians who’ve earned this,” the tweet read.


DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA THIS WEEK:
June 3 –
June 4 – 8
June 5 – 3
June 6 – 0
June 7 – 4
June 8 – 2
June 9 – 0

News
