Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records another day of NO new community cases
Victoria has recorded back-to-back days of no new community-transmitted cases of COVID-19.
The DHHS released the news a short time ago.
More than 23,000 tests were received in the past 24 hours.
The department said some 10,000 results were delayed due to technical issues.
There are currently 39 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria, including those in hotel quarantine.
