Latest COVID-19 figures: Victorian man dies as hospital numbers grow

3 hours ago
coronavirus latest

There have been 216 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

It comes after Victoria recorded its worst day yet on Friday, with 288 cases recorded.

Sadly, a man aged in his 90s has since died from the coronavirus.

There are 49 people are in hospital, 15 of those in intensive care.

There are now 1249 active cases in the state.

Active cases are defined as somebody who has tested positive, is currently in isolation, being monitored by DHHS and who has not yet recovered.

The Victorian government’s official advice is to wear a face mask in public when you cannot achieve social distancing.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:
June 27 – 41
June 28 – 49
June 29 – 75
June 30 – 64
July 1 – 73
July 2 – 77
July 3 – 66
July 4 – 108
July 5 – 74
July 6 – 127
July 7 – 191
July 8 – 134
July 9 – 165
July 10 – 288
TODAY –

 

