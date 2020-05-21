3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records..

Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records best day in weeks as Cedar Meats cluster grows again

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Four people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria in the past 24 hours, including three linked to the outbreak a Melbourne abattoir.

Three of today’s new cases are household contacts of Cedar Meats employees, while the source of one new case remains under investigation.

Today’s figure is the lowest daily number of new positive tests recorded in Victoria since May 1.

Three cases have today been removed from Victoria’s tally — two because of duplication of records, and one that has been reclassified to another state — bringing the state total to 1581.

Two more cases have been attributed to community transmission.

There are currently 88 active coronavirus cases across Victoria.

Ten people are in hospital, including 5 in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.