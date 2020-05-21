Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records best day in weeks as Cedar Meats cluster grows again

Four people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria in the past 24 hours, including three linked to the outbreak a Melbourne abattoir.

Three of today’s new cases are household contacts of Cedar Meats employees, while the source of one new case remains under investigation.

Today’s figure is the lowest daily number of new positive tests recorded in Victoria since May 1.

Three cases have today been removed from Victoria’s tally — two because of duplication of records, and one that has been reclassified to another state — bringing the state total to 1581.

Two more cases have been attributed to community transmission.

There are currently 88 active coronavirus cases across Victoria.

Ten people are in hospital, including 5 in intensive care.