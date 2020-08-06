3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records dip in cases, with more deaths

3 hours ago
Victoria has recorded 471 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It comes after a record of 725 cases were recorded on Wednesday.

There have been another eight deaths overnight, four of those linked to aged care.

There are now 7449 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, 1533 of those with links to aged care.

Click PLAY below to watch the Premier’s press conference

