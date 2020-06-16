Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records highest daily figure in more than six weeks

Image: Google Maps

Victoria has recorded more new cases of coronavirus today than any day since May 4, and a worker at a Melbourne quarantine hotel, an aged care resident and a childcare worker are among those the new cases.

Across the state, 21 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours.

Fifteen of the new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

A security contractor at Stamford Plaza Hotel, which is housing returned travellers in hotel quarantine, has returned a positive test to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a resident at Rosstown Community Centre in Carnegie and a childcare worker at Aspire ELC in Gladstone Park have also tested positive to the virus.

One further case has been linked to the cluster at Monash Health, which began with a hospital patient testing positive to coronavirus on Sunday.

The number of cases attributed to community transmission has grown by six.

There are five people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.