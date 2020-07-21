Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records significant jump in cases
Victoria has recorded 374 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with another three deaths.
That’s 100 cases more than yesterday.
It’s Victoria’s second worst day on record since the pandemic began.
Three women, aged in their 100s, 90s and 80s, died in the past 24 hours.
42 people have now died with the coronavirus in Victoria.
There are 174 people in hospital, 36 of which are in intensive care.
It’s almost been two weeks since Melbourne and Mitchell Shire returned to Stage 3 restrictions.
It will be mandatory to wear a mask in public in those two areas from midnight on Wednesday.
VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS
July 8: 134 cases
July 9: 165 cases
July 10: 288 cases
July 11: 216 cases
July 12: 273 cases
July 13: 177 cases
July 14: 270 cases
July 15: 238 cases
July 16: 317 cases
July 17: 428 cases
July 18: 217 cases
July 19: 363 cases
July 20: 275 cases
TODAY: 374 cases