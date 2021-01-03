Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records three new community cases as testing number soars
Victoria has recorded three new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19.
All three are linked to the Black Rock cluster.
A returned traveller has also tested positive for the coronavirus in hotel quarantine.
A whopping 32,468 test results were received on Sunday.
NSW, meanwhile, record no new community cases of COVID-19 up to 8pm last night.
However, at least two cases will be in Tuesday’s figures.
