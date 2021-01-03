3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records three new community cases as testing number soars

9 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records three new community cases as testing number soars

Victoria has recorded three new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19.

All three are linked to the Black Rock cluster.

A returned traveller has also tested positive for the coronavirus in hotel quarantine.

A whopping 32,468 test results were received on Sunday.

NSW, meanwhile, record no new community cases of COVID-19 up to 8pm last night.

However, at least two cases will be in Tuesday’s figures.

coronavirus latest
News
