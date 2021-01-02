Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records three new cases of coronavirus

Victoria has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

All three cases were acquired locally.

There are now 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, including those in hotel quarantine.

Some 22,477 test results were received on Saturday.

However, many people are still struggling to get tested at all, with people being turned away just 15 minutes after sites had opened on Sunday.

They’d been waiting in line for more than an hour.

The government will hold a press conference to discuss the latest figures shortly.