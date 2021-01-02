Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records three new cases of coronavirus
Victoria has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
All three cases were acquired locally.
There are now 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, including those in hotel quarantine.
Some 22,477 test results were received on Saturday.
However, many people are still struggling to get tested at all, with people being turned away just 15 minutes after sites had opened on Sunday.
They’d been waiting in line for more than an hour.
The government will hold a press conference to discuss the latest figures shortly.
#BREAKING: People queuing for a #COVID19 test in Melbourne are already being turned away. #9News pic.twitter.com/mAmFZL4Qrq
— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 2, 2021
Yesterday there were 3 new local cases reported. 22,477 test results we received – thanks to all who were tested, #EveryTestHelps us #StaySafeStayOpen.
More information coming later: https://t.co/2vKbgKHFvv
#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/EjaLedIMeD
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 2, 2021