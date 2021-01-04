Latest COVID-19 figures: All 27 active community cases linked to Black Rock cluster

Victoria has recorded three new community cases of COVID-19.

It’s the third consecutive day with that figure.

Another person has tested positive to COVID-19 in hotel quarantine, taking the daily figure to four new cases.

There are 38 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria, including those in hotel quarantine.

32,544 test results were received on Monday.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said on Tuesday that 105,000 tests had been conducted over the past four days.

All 27 cases of coronavirus in the community are directly linked to the Black Rock restaurant outbreak.

“At this point in time, all the lines of connection, all the transmission routes are limited and well understood,” he said.