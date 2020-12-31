3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records two new cases

6 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Victoria.

Both are close contacts of a case from the Thai restaurant at Black Rock.

It takes the total number of cases linked to the community-transmitted cluster to 10.

There are nine other active cases in Victoria in hotel quarantine.

Some 170 people have been identified as close contacts and are currently isolating.

Jeroen Weimar, head of testing, said he still expected more cases to emerge from that group of people.

NSW, meanwhile, recorded three new community-transmitted cases.

Click PLAY below to hear the daily update

