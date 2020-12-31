Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records two new cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Victoria.

Both are close contacts of a case from the Thai restaurant at Black Rock.

It takes the total number of cases linked to the community-transmitted cluster to 10.

There are nine other active cases in Victoria in hotel quarantine.

Some 170 people have been identified as close contacts and are currently isolating.

Jeroen Weimar, head of testing, said he still expected more cases to emerge from that group of people.

NSW, meanwhile, recorded three new community-transmitted cases.

