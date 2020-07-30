Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records worst day on record
Victoria has recorded 723 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
It’s easily the worst figure recorded in the state since the pandemic began.
Another 13 Victorians have died with the coronavirus.
There are 312 Victorians battling COVID-19 in hospital, including 34 people receiving intensive care.
It comes as new restrictions are announced.
From 11.59 on Sunday, face coverings will be mandatory for ALL of Victoria.
Those in Geelong and surrounds will no longer be able to have visitors in their homes from 11.59pm tonight.
That includes Greater Geelong, the Surf Coast, Golden Plains, Colac-Otways, Moorabool and the Borough of Queenscliffe.
They can, however, still visit restaurants, cafes and gyms.
VICTORIAN DAILY CASES IN THE PAST FORTNIGHT:
July 17 – 428 cases
July 18 – 217
July 19 – 363
July 20 – 275
July 21 – 374
July 22 – 484
July 23 – 403
July 24 – 300
July 25 – 357
July 26 – 459
July 27 – 532
July 28 – 384
July 29 – 295
TODAY – 723