Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria’s death toll rises to 18 as state hits five day milestone

Victoria has recorded three or fewer new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 1354.

Sadly, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 18, with a woman in her 80s dying in hospital yesterday.

There are 18 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the state, five fewer than yesterday.

Nine of those in hospital are in intensive care.

Of the 1354 confirmed cases, 1287 people have recovered from coronavirus.

More than 111,000 Victorians have been tested for the virus.

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA

April 15: 8 new cases

April 16: 2 new cases

April 17: 1 new case

April 18: 17 new cases

April 19: 9 new cases

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases