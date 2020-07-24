Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria’s death toll growing, despite dip in cases
Another six Victorians have died with COVID-19, the government has confirmed.
The state recorded 300 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.
There are 206 people in hospital, 41 of those receiving intensive care.
55 people have died with COVID-19 in Victoria since the pandemic began.
23 of those deaths have come in the past week.
Three people aged in their 90s died overnight, along with three people in their 80s.
There are 3734 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.
VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS
July 11: 216 cases
July 12: 273 cases
July 13: 177 cases
July 14: 270 cases
July 15: 238 cases
July 16: 317 cases
July 17: 428 cases
July 18: 217 cases
July 19: 363 cases
July 20: 275 cases
July 21: 374 cases
July 22: 484 cases
July 23: 403 cases
July 24: 300 cases