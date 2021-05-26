3AW
Acting Premier ‘cannot rule out’ tougher restrictions as COVID-19 cluster grows

2 hours ago
Article image for Acting Premier ‘cannot rule out’ tougher restrictions as COVID-19 cluster grows

Acting Premier James Merlino says he “cannot rule out” the possibility of tougher COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after the state recorded 10 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight last night, and one additional case this morning.

Five of the cases were reported yesterday.

All of the cases are linked to the Whittlesea cluster, bringing the total number of cases linked to that outbreak to 15.

The cases have now moved outside direct household links, with six cases who are workplace contacts.

Acting Premier James Merlino says “we are very concerned by the number and the kinds of exposure sites”.

“I cannot rule out taking some further action,” he said.

“We will update people as soon as we know.

“It’s fair to say the next 24 hours are going to be particularly critical.”

Press PLAY below to hear some of today’s COVID-19 press conference

LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES: MCG virus alert after COVID-19 case attended AFL game

