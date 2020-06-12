3AW
Latest COVID-19 numbers: Protester who tested positive did not have COVIDSafe app

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Another four people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

One new case picked was up via routine testing, another two were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and another case is under investigation.

The new cases bring the state tally to 1703.

Thankfully, no additional cases have been connected to the Black Lives Matter rallies at the weekend.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese Van Diemen has revealed the man who attended the weekend protests and returned a positive COVID-19 test yesterday did not have the COVIDSafe app downloaded.

“It would’ve been useful, certainly,” she said.

“Our advice is anybody who was at the protest needs to remain very vigilant.”

There are now just 49 active cases of COVID-19 across Victoria.

Five people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

No new cases of community transmission have been recorded.

