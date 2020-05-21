Latest COVID-19 numbers: Cedar Meats cluster grows again as Victoria records worst day in a week

The coronavirus cluster at a Melbourne abattoir continues to grow almost two months after the first case was detected.

Five of today’s cases 12 new coronavirus cases have been linked to Cedar Meats, bringing the cluster to 111.

Victoria’s state tally stands at 1593 cases, of which 1479 have recovered.

Worryingly, two of today’s new cases are believed to have spread via community transmission, while a third remains under investigation.

Four of today’s cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES:

May 9: 11 new cases

May 10: 10 new cases

May 11: 7 new cases

Mat 12: 17 new cases

May 13: 7 new cases

May 14: 9 new cases

May 15: 21 new cases

May 16: 11 new cases

May 17: 7 new cases

May 18: 6 new cases

May 19: 6 new cases

May 20: 8 new cases

May 21: 4 new cases

TODAY: 12 new cases

