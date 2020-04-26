3AW
Latest COVID-19 numbers: Death toll rises by one as pressure mounts for school return

11 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 17 after the death of a man aged in his 90s overnight.

Infection rates remain steady with three new cases confirmed in the state, two from community transmission.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and chief medical officer Brett Sutton released the data after the state opposition held a press conference calling for schools to return.

But Ms Mikakos remained unmoved.

“Our advice to parents has not changed. If your child can learn at home, they should learn at home,” she said.

Mr Sutton was similarly resolute, dismissing comparisons to other Australian states by pointing out Victoria’s success in containing the virus thus far.

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA
April 16: 2 new cases
April 17: 1 new case
April 18: 17 new cases
April 19: 9 new cases
April 20: 1 new case
April 21: 7 new cases
April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)
April 23: 1 new case
April 24: 6 new cases
April 25: 3 new cases
April 26: 3 new cases

