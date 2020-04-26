Latest COVID-19 numbers: Death toll rises by one as pressure mounts for school return

Victoria’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 17 after the death of a man aged in his 90s overnight.

Infection rates remain steady with three new cases confirmed in the state, two from community transmission.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and chief medical officer Brett Sutton released the data after the state opposition held a press conference calling for schools to return.

Opposition Leader @michaelobrienmp and birthday girl @CindyMcLeishMP calling for re-opening of Victorian schools- with additional safeguards @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/lOALnWQtjc — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) April 26, 2020

But Ms Mikakos remained unmoved.

“Our advice to parents has not changed. If your child can learn at home, they should learn at home,” she said.

Mr Sutton was similarly resolute, dismissing comparisons to other Australian states by pointing out Victoria’s success in containing the virus thus far.

The @VictorianCHO defends taking a different Covid-19 approach to other states. “We have waited for test results from cruise ships before letting passengers off”. @9NewsMelb @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/FFpERy0QwS — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) April 26, 2020

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA

April 16: 2 new cases

April 17: 1 new case

April 18: 17 new cases

April 19: 9 new cases

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases