Latest COVID-19 numbers: Death tolls rises, ‘new case’ count stable

Two more Victorians have been killed by coronavirus, but the state has maintained its low COVID-19 infection rate

There were 23 new cases yesterday and overnight, that’s slightly more than the figure of 20 that was released on Sunday morning.

But two people have died in the past 24 hours, including a man aged in his 50s who died at hospital and a woman in her 80s who died at home.

That takes Victoria’s death toll to 10.

The news, much-anticipated by Victorians doing their best to stay home and flatten the curve, was today released via a tweet from Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, who didn’t specifically detail the number of new cases but confirmed Victoria has recorded 1158 cases of COVID-19.

This number includes people who have since recovered from the coronavirus.

“There are 88 cases that may indicate community transmission,” Ms Mikakos tweeted.

“45 people are in hospital, [including] 11 in ICU. 620 people have recovered [and more than] 57,000 Victorians have been tested.”