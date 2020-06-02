Latest COVID-19 numbers: No new cases linked to existing clusters

Another seven cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the state tally to 1670.

Six of today’s new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The cause of one case is under investigation.

No new cases have been linked to any existing clusters.

Today’s figures come amid news that Macleod Preschool has decided to remain closed for 14 days, after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.