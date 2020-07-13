3AW
Latest COVID-19 numbers: Sutton warns against complacency as Victoria steadies

9 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded 177 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Although it’s a step in the right direction after consecutive days above 200 new daily cases, there remains an alarming 17 people in ICU with COVID-19, which is an increase of one in the past 24 hours.

  • 25 of new cases are connected to contained outbreaks
  • 151 cases under investigation
  • 1 from hotel quarantine
  • 22,943 tests were conducted

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said that although a decrease might allow for some optimism, “I’m not going to be complacent about today’s number” and warned Victoria might still not have reached its daily peak.

