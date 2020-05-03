Latest COVID-19 numbers: Teacher tests positive, Victoria in double-digits

A Melbourne teacher is among the fresh cases as Victoria records its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos this morning announced the state had recorded no new fatalities, but 13 new confirmed cases.

It’s the most new cases within 24 hours since April 14 but comes amid the state’s testing blitz.

Only 12 people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care.

Several of the new cases are linked to the cluster at an unnamed Melbourne abattoir, which was revealed on Saturday.

Three of the new cases come from the state’s community testing blitz.

But among the new cases is an Epping teacher from the Meadowglen Primary School.

The school has been shut down until at least Wednesday for “thorough cleaning” and while trace-testing is undertaken.

That school’s principal, Loretta Piazza, told 3AW the music teacher is “doing just fine” with “very mild symptoms”.

“He did not come into contact with any students,” she told the Sunday Morning program.

She said “only two teachers” had been in contact with the teacher, and they will be in lockdown for 14 days despite not showing symptoms.

VICTORIA’S DAILY CASES

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

May 2: 7 new cases

May 3: 13 new cases