Latest COVID-19 numbers: Two childcare centres closed as another protester tests positive

Two childcare centres are closed and a third person who attended the Black Lives Matter rally has tested positive to COVID-19, as Victoria records another 18 cases of coronavirus.

Just six of the new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The protester who has returned a positive coronavirus test also worked two shifts at H&M in Northland Shopping Centre while potentially infectious.

The store has been closed for cleaning.

The Learning Sanctuary in Pakenham is closed after a worker tested positive, while Guardian Childcare & Education in Prahran has also shut its doors temporarily after a child was diagnosed via routine testing.

One case has been linked to the outbreak at Croydon Family Practice.

Eight cases have been detected via routine testing.

Today’s new cases bring the Victorian tally to 1780.

There are currently 81 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES:

June 5: 3

June 6: 0

June 7: 4

June 8: 2

June 9: 0

June 10: 4

June 11: 8

June 12: 4

June 13: 8

June 14: 9

June 15: 12

June 16: 9

June 17: 21

June 18: 16