Latest COVID-19 numbers: School cluster becomes Victoria’s largest outbreak

Another 165 Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as a cluster at a Melbourne school surged to overtake Cedar Meats to become the state’s largest outbreak.

Eighteen new cases have been linked to the North Melbourne and Flemington housing towers in hard lockdown, bringing the total number of cases linked to the public housing flats to 111.

Testing of public housing residents concluded late last night. The results of that testing are expected later today and have not been included in today’s figures.

Meanwhile, another six cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College, bringing that cluster to 113 cases, the state’s largest outbreak.

An aged care facility in Melbourne’s west — Benetas St George’s in Altona West — is in lockdown after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.

Of today’s cases, 30 have been linked to known outbreaks.

The source of a further 135 remains under investigation.

The number of people in hospitals across the state has fallen by one to 40, but of those, the number of people in intensive care has risen by two to nine.

Another 21,785 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49

June 29 – 75

June 30 – 64

July 1 – 73

July 2 – 77

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

July 5 – 74

July 6 – 127

July 7 – 191

July 8 – 134

TODAY – 165

