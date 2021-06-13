Latest COVID-19 numbers: Two new local cases detected in Victoria

Victoria recorded two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Both cases are children who are primary close contacts of known positives and have had no community exposure during their infectious period.

One child has been linked to the Reservoir outbreak and the other has been linked to the City of Melbourne case.

Four new overseas acquired cases were also detected in hotel quarantine yesterday.

There were 16,952 test results received yesterday and 13,764 vaccine doses administered.