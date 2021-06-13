3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Latest COVID-19 numbers: Two new..

Latest COVID-19 numbers: Two new local cases detected in Victoria

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria recorded two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Both cases are children who are primary close contacts of known positives and have had no community exposure during their infectious period.

One child has been linked to the Reservoir outbreak and the other has been linked to the City of Melbourne case.

Four new overseas acquired cases were also detected in hotel quarantine yesterday.

There were 16,952 test results received yesterday and 13,764 vaccine doses administered.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332