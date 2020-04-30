Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria ends week with ‘impressive’ figures

There were only three new coronavirus cases in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

That figure, along with no new deaths, was a welcome return to the state’s trend of daily cases being three or less since Anzac Day after Thursday’s small spike to seven.

NEW DAILY CASES IN VICTORIA

April 20: 1 new case

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

April 23: 1 new case

April 24: 6 new cases

April 25: 3 new cases

April 26: 3 new cases

April 27: 1 new case

April 28: 2 new cases

April 29: 3 new cases

April 30: 7 new cases

May 1: 3 new cases

There are 16 people in Victorian hospitals, including seven in intensive care.

In announcing the numbers at press conference today, Premier Daniel Andrews described the figures as “impressive” but “fragile”, and remained unmoved about lifting restrictions despite other states announcing changes.

He said his focus was on long-term containment, not “a search to be popular for a few days”.

“It might feel good to let these restricted lift for a period of time, but that will evaporate [if there is an outbreak].

“It can get away from you really, really quickly.”