From bad to worse: Victoria records highest daily COVID-19 figure yet

Victoria has recorded the highest daily COVID-19 case figure on record.

Another 191 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state in the past 24 hours.

It comes after Victoria recorded the previous highest number of coronavirus cases yesterday, with 127 people testing positive.

There are now 772 active cases of the virus in Victoria.

Of today’s cases, 37 have been linked to known outbreaks and the source of 154 remain under investigation.

Another 13 cases relate to the North Melbourne and Flemington housing towers, bringing the total number of cases in the towers under hard lockdown to 69.

Twelve are linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak. A total of 90 cases have now been linked to that cluster.

There are four new cases linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping, bringing that cluster to nine.

Aitken Hill Primary School in Cragieburn has also recorded a tenth case.

None of today’s new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Currently, 35 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.

More than 979,000 coronavirus tests have been processed.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49

June 29 – 75

June 30 – 64

July 1 – 73

July 2 – 77

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

July 5 – 74

July 6 – 127

TODAY – 191