Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records six new local cases

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Victoria recorded six new locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

It was another mammoth day of testing, with 51,033 test results received, the second highest figure on record.

There are currently 67 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

