Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records six new local cases
Victoria recorded six new locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
It was another mammoth day of testing, with 51,033 test results received, the second highest figure on record.
There are currently 67 cases of COVID-19 across the state.
Reported yesterday: 6 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.
– 20,585 vaccine doses were administered
– 51,033 test results were received
More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/x1EhMbKNjC
— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) June 1, 2021