Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records slight drop in cases

Victoria has recorded 64 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

While still of concern, it’s a drop from 75 cases (71 after reclassification) on Monday.

The overall total has increased by 60, with four cases reclassified.

The figure was released in a statement on Tuesday.

There has still been no government press conference.

Within Victoria, 13 new cases are linked to outbreaks, 20 new cases have been identified through routine testing and 31 cases are under investigation.

No new cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

It comes amid speculation the government is seriously considering locking down certain hot spot suburbs.

Queensland and South Australia won’t be re-opening their border to Victorians.

The Queensland government has just announced it will be open to all states and territories except Victoria from July 10.

Anybody visiting must declare they have not been to Victoria and anybody who has will have to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

South Australia was set to allow Victorians into their state from July 20, but that will no longer be the case.

LAST 10 DAYS

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49 (revised down to 41 with eight cases reclassified)

June 29 – 75 (revised down to 71 with four cases reclassified)

TODAY – 64 (revised down to 60 with four cases reclassified)