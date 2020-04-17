Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records spike in cases, no new deaths

Victoria has recorded its biggest increase in new coronavirus cases in several days, but the state’s death toll remains at 14.

There were 17 new confirmed cases in Victoria yesterday, the highest tally since last Saturday.

The increase was again driven by those entering the state, with nine of the new cases being people currently in hotel quarantine.

NEW DAILY CASES in VICTORIA

Saturday, April 11 – 24

24 Sunday, April 12 – 2

2 Monday, April 13 – 13

13 Tuesday, April 14 – 10

10 Wednesday, April 15 – 8

8 Thursday, April 16 – 2

2 Friday, April 17 – 1

1 Today – 17

The latest figures, released via a tweet by Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, show that Victoria’s death toll remains at 14.

There are 1,319 cases of #COVID19 in Victoria & sadly 14 deaths. 136 cases may indicate community transmission. 30 people are in hospital, inc 12 in ICU. 1,172 people have recovered & > 79,000 Victorians have been tested. Our message is clear: Stay. At. Home. #springst — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) April 17, 2020

It’s believed 136 of the 1319 cases were the result of community transmission.

There are currently 30 people in hospital with the virus, 12 of whom are in intensive care.