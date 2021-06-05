Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records two new community cases

Victoria has recorded two fresh community cases of COVID-19.

Both are primary close contacts of other cases and had been isolating.

Six new cases were detected in hotel quarantine.

Just under 30,000 test results (29,816) were received in the 24 hours to midnight.

Another 19,940 vaccine doses were administered.

There are now 85 active cases of the coronavirus in the state, 70 of those linked to the current community outbreak.

The health department is investigating another two positive results at Arcare, Maidstone, which came through on Sunday morning.

One of those was a resident, the other a registered nurse.