LOCKDOWN EASED: The coronavirus restrictions which relax tomorrow

Victorians will be allowed to have visitors in their homes and gather in groups outdoors, under the state’s first relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

After more than a month of telling Victorians there were only four reasons to leave home, Premier Daniel Andrews today added a fifth reason — visiting family and friends.

From 11.59pm tomorrow night Victorians may have five guests at their home.

Ten people may gather outside to participate in outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, golf or going for a walk.

But Victorians are being warned to be sensible about the relaxation of restrictions.

“That is not an invitation to have a dinner party … every night,” Mr Andrews said.

Training for AFL and other professional sports will also resume at 11.59pm tomorrow.

The Premier has also flagged a staged return to on-campus education.

“A gradual staged return to face-to-face learning is safe, cautious and appropriate,” he said.

Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended until May 31. The current restrictions will remain in place until the end of that period.

Today’s announcement comes as another seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the state, bringing Victoria’s tally to 1494.

One of the new cases was linked to the Cedar Meats cluster, while four others are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

SNAPSHOT — What is and isn’t allowed:

AT HOME: Five people may visit a private residence

Five people may visit a private residence OUTDOORS: Groups of 10 may gather outside for activities such as hiking, fishing, golf, going for a walk

Groups of 10 may gather outside for activities such as hiking, fishing, golf, going for a walk WORK: Continue working from home if you can, practice social distancing

Continue working from home if you can, practice social distancing WEDDINGS: Up to 10 guests permitted

Up to 10 guests permitted FUNERALS: Up to 20 mourners can attend

Up to 20 mourners can attend RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 10 worshipers, plus those conducting the ceremony, are allowed

Up to 10 worshipers, plus those conducting the ceremony, are allowed AUCTIONS: 10 people (excluding those conducting auction and occupants of residence) allowed

10 people (excluding those conducting auction and occupants of residence) allowed INSPECTIONS: 10 people, plus those facilitating the inspection, are allowed

10 people, plus those facilitating the inspection, are allowed PROFESSIONAL SPORT: Training may resume

Training may resume CAMPING: Still banned, and caravan parks closed

Still banned, and caravan parks closed CAFES & RESTAURANTS: Remain closed, except for take away

More details on the easing of restrictions can be found HERE.

