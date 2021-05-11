LATEST: Exposure sites listed as Victorian man tests positive to COVID-19

A man in Victoria has tested positive to COVID-19.

The man in his 30s recently returned to Australia from overseas and undertook hotel quarantine in South Australia.

He returned to Victoria and his Wollert home on May 4.

He developed symptoms on May 8 and got tested on May 10.

He has since returned two positive tests.

All three of the man’s close household contacts are isolating and have initially returned negative results.

The Victorian Government has since identified four Tier 1 exposure sites.

Altona North – TIC Group (front office) at 232 Blackshaws Road, all day on Thursday, May 6.

– TIC Group (front office) at 232 Blackshaws Road, all day on Thursday, May 6. Melbourne CBD – The Curry Vault Indian Restaurant and Bar between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, May 7.

– The Curry Vault Indian Restaurant and Bar between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, May 7. Epping – Indiagate Spices and Groceries between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 8.

– Indiagate Spices and Groceries between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 8. Epping Woolworths on the corner of High Street and Cooper Street between 5.40pm and 6.38pm on Saturday, May 8.

ANYBODY who was at those venues, at those times, MUST get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their result.

Multiple Tier 2 exposure sites have been identified, including two train services.

Metro Trains – The 5.28pm service from Craigieburn that arrived at Southern Cross Station at 6.07pm on Friday, May 7.

– The service from that arrived at Southern Cross Station at 6.07pm on Friday, May 7. Metro Trains – The Craigieburn service that left Flinders Street Station at 10.20pm on Friday, May 7 and arrived in Craigieburn at 11.05pm.

– The Craigieburn service that left at on Friday, May 7 and arrived in Craigieburn at 11.05pm. Altona North – TIC Group, rear warehouse section, all day on May 6.

– TIC Group, rear warehouse section, all day on May 6. Epping – 7Eleven at 705 High Street between 6.30pm and 7pm on May 6 and again on May 8 between 11.10am and 11.40am.

Anybody who was at those venues, at those times, must get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

Anybody who was on either of those train services, no matter what station they got on or off, needs to do the same.

Anybody who was at Southern Cross Station and Flinders Street Station around those arrival and departure times are also being told to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they’re in any doubt.

3AW’s state political reporter, Stefanie Waclawik, attended a media briefing from Health Minister Martin Foley and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Tuesday afternoon.

Press PLAY below to hear what they said