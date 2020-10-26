LATEST: Government announces rules on home visits

The Victorian Government has explained the rules for house visits in Victoria, which come into effect from midnight tonight.

Two adults and dependent children may visit another house, once per day.

That is the only visit either house involved in the visit can take part in that day.

You may visit another house, or have visitors at your place, the following day.

Those visits must take place within the 25 kilometre limit.

“We can’t have a situation where people are having visitors in the morning, visitors at lunch and visitors in the evening,” Daniel Andrews said.

The Premier said households should also keep a record of who had visited and when.

“We don’t think that’s too much to ask,” he said.

