Latest lamb advert ‘roasted’ on 3AW Mornings

It’s become a feature of the Australian summer, but this year’s edition of the lamb promotion commercial appears to have fallen flat.

It was released on Monday night.

“It is possibly the worst ad I have ever seen,” 3AW Mornings TV guru Jane Holmes said during her segment with Neil Mitchell.

“If it convinces one person to accidentally buy lamb, I will be surprised.”

The commercial describes lamb as the “original social feed” and its plot centres around people being addicted to their phones.

Despite being a long time star of the campaign, Sam Kekovich has a “very, very minor” role this year.

