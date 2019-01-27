Latest: Little girl fighting for life amid Victoria’s shocking summer of drownings

A toddler is fighting for life in hospital after being pulled from a family pool in Langwarrin.

It comes amid a devastating and record-equalling drowning toll this summer.

The little girl was pulled from the backyard pool in Langwarrin in Melbourne’s south-east about 3.30pm yesterday.

She was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

One day earlier, a man, 37, died while swimming in the Murray river at Yarrawonga.

He’s the 21st person to drown in Victoria this summer, equalling the record summer drowning toll set last year.

Life Saving Victoria says that given many of the deaths have been at the state’s beaches, paid lifesavers will remain on patrol into February for the first time.

Volunteer lifesavers will continue patrols every weekend until Easter.