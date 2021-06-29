3AW
LATEST: New Victorian travel restrictions as much of Queensland goes into lockdown

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Several popular Queensland holiday spots will officially become “red zones” in Victoria from 1am on Wednesday.

It means any Victorian resident returning to the state after that point will need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they test negative to COVID-19.

Brisbane, south-east Queensland (including the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast), Townsville, Palm Island and Magnetic Island are all going into lockdown from 6pm tonight after it emerged a positive case was likely infectious for more than a week and travelled to multiple areas.

All of those areas will become red zones in Victoria from 1am, as well as the Perth and Peel regions in Western Australia.

Victorian residents can return to the state, but must gain a permit and quarantine for 14 days.

“This is a very serious position the country finds itself in,” Health Minister Martin Foley said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Foley said the decision to open up AstraZeneca vaccines to people under 40 was not a national cabinet decision.

He said the health department was seeking further information and advice from the federal government.

News
