3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • LATEST | NSW government cuts crowd..

LATEST | NSW government cuts crowd sizes for SCG Test

5 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Article image for LATEST | NSW government cuts crowd sizes for SCG Test

Crowd sizes at this week’s SCG cricket Test between Australia and India have been slashed, amid concerns about COVID-19.

It was initially slated the stadium could be half full for each day of the match.

That figure has now been cut to 25 per cent capacity.

Some 12,000 fans will still be allowed to attend each day.

The Australian Medical Association has criticised the decision to play the match with a crowd, due to Sydney’s recent outbreak of cases.

NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332