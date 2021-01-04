LATEST | NSW government cuts crowd sizes for SCG Test

Crowd sizes at this week’s SCG cricket Test between Australia and India have been slashed, amid concerns about COVID-19.

It was initially slated the stadium could be half full for each day of the match.

That figure has now been cut to 25 per cent capacity.

Some 12,000 fans will still be allowed to attend each day.

The Australian Medical Association has criticised the decision to play the match with a crowd, due to Sydney’s recent outbreak of cases.