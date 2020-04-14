Latest numbers and testing changes: Why this is a big deal

The Victorian government has announced important changes to COVID-19 testing after revealing another day of encouraging data.

There were only 10 new daily cases in the 24 hours up to Tuesday morning in Victoria, the second-lowest tally in weeks.

In further positive news, there were no new deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the state.

And in a major development in the fight against the virus, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos revealed testing would be expanded to include everyone showing potential COVID-19 symptoms, including anyone with fever or shortness of breath.

Testing was previously prioritised for a range of workers and people aged over 65 with the symptoms, along with people aged under 65 who had shown symptom and been in contact with a confirmed case.

The changes mean authorities will have a clearer view of the virus’s spread within the community, and move closer to knowing when to lift restrictions.

“This is a big very shift from defending against the virus, to going after it,” state politics reporter James Talia explained to Tony Jones on 3AW Mornings.

