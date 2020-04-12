Latest numbers: State of emergency extended, but big dip in cases

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria’s State of Emergency will be extended to May 11.

But that announcement came amid positive news, with latest figures showing only three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

It’s a big dip in new cases compared to the previous day, when Victoria recorded 24 new cases.

The death toll remains at 14, with no new deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

In announcing those figures and a four-week extension of the state of emergency, Mr Andrews warned against complacency.

“This needs to be for the long haul, otherwise this virus will get away from us,” he said at a press conference today.