Latest numbers: Victoria records another COVID-19 dip

2 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

Victoria has recorded its lowest amount of confirmed new daily coronavirus cases in several days.

But an eighth person has died, this time a woman aged in her 70s.

There were 30 new cases recorded yesterday, encouragingly down on Thursday’s 49 new cases, which was also the lowest figure in more than a week.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1115, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos (above) confirmed at a press conference today.

Despite the Victorian dip, authorities say Australians should still prepare for months of restrictions, with community infection rates still increasing (that number is at 73).

NSW recorded 104 new confirmed cases of coronavirus the past 24 hours, an increase on the previous day’s figure of 91 new cases. That state’s total is now 2,493.

The positive news on infection rats came after Victoria Police confirmed another 25 fines had been dished out after 707 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state as part of Operation Sentinel.

The total number of fines is now 57.

Tracking COVID-19: Why professor says Easter is critical

 

