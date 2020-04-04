Latest numbers: Victoria records another COVID-19 dip

Victoria has recorded its lowest amount of confirmed new daily coronavirus cases in several days.

But an eighth person has died, this time a woman aged in her 70s.

There were 30 new cases recorded yesterday, encouragingly down on Thursday’s 49 new cases, which was also the lowest figure in more than a week.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1115, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos (above) confirmed at a press conference today.

I know people are getting tired of being stuck at home. I am. Check this graph. It’s not evidence that we don’t have a problem. It’s evidence that what we’re doing is working. We must keep it up. France 1100 deaths in one day. USA 950. Their graph could be ours #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/w7MVoS1kLC — Martin Pakula (@MartinPakulaMP) April 3, 2020

Despite the Victorian dip, authorities say Australians should still prepare for months of restrictions, with community infection rates still increasing (that number is at 73).

NSW recorded 104 new confirmed cases of coronavirus the past 24 hours, an increase on the previous day’s figure of 91 new cases. That state’s total is now 2,493.

The positive news on infection rats came after Victoria Police confirmed another 25 fines had been dished out after 707 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state as part of Operation Sentinel.

The total number of fines is now 57.