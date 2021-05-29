LATEST NUMBERS: Victoria records five new community COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded five new cases of COVID-19, taking the Whittlesea cluster to 40 total cases.

The health department released the latest numbers a short time ago, as Victoria enters the third day of its week-long lockdown.

One of the new positive cases works in aged care.

It’s seen the Arcare facility at Maidstone sent into lockdown, meaning all residents must self-isolate in their rooms.

The worker, who has received their first COVID-19 vaccination, was wearing a mask and feeling well during their last shift.

It’s believed they worked for two days while infectious.

Concerningly, the worker is the first “mystery” case relating to the cluster.

“It’s of extreme concern to us,” Victoria’s testing commander Jeroen Weimar said.

Jeroen Weimar said ‘about half’ of the residents at the facility had been vaccinated.

All will be tested as soon as possible.

45,301 test results were received and 17,702 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours to midnight.

There was also a new case recorded in hotel quarantine.

There are now 49 active cases in the state, including those in hotel quarantine.

There are now 174 possible exposure sites listed by the health department.

Press HERE to find out all the latest dates and times.