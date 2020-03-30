Latest round of COVID-19 relief announced by Australian banks

The Australian Banking Association has a clear message for landlords after the latest round of COVID-19 relief was announced by the banks.

“The message to landlords is clear – where you look after your tenant, your bank will look after you,” Chief Executive Officer Anna Bligh said.

She said 98 per cent of businesses who have a loan with an Australian bank would now be covered by the six-month deferral of loan repayments.

Landlords who are eligible for relief will also be banned from evicting businesses who can’t pay rent because of COVID-19.

Ms Bligh said landlords would only be eligible for relief if they made an undertaking to not evict tenants who couldn’t pay.

PIC: Getty Images