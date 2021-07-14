LATEST: School closes after teacher tests positive to COVID-19

CONFIRMED: A teacher at Bacchus Marsh Grammar has tested positive to COVID-19.

Jan alerted 3AW Drive to the news on Wednesday afternoon, saying staff had been told to prepare for homeschooling.

The school has since confirmed a member of staff was positive.

“The teacher was at the School’s Staff Day on Monday 12 July but has not been in contact with students on either Tuesday 13 July or Wednesday 14 July 2021,” the school principal said in a statement.

But there will be no classes on campus for the rest of the week.

“In the event of a longer period of confinement for staff, online learning would commence on Monday 19 July,” the statement read.

While the teacher had no contact with students, the school has “strongly advised” parents to monitor for symptoms in their children and get tested as a matter of precaution.

