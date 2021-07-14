3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • LATEST: School closes after teacher..

LATEST: School closes after teacher tests positive to COVID-19

4 hours ago
word on the street
Word On The Street
Article image for LATEST: School closes after teacher tests positive to COVID-19

CONFIRMED: A teacher at Bacchus Marsh Grammar has tested positive to COVID-19.

Jan alerted 3AW Drive to the news on Wednesday afternoon, saying staff had been told to prepare for homeschooling.

The school has since confirmed a member of staff was positive.

“The teacher was at the School’s Staff Day on Monday 12 July but has not been in contact with students on either Tuesday 13 July or Wednesday 14 July 2021,” the school principal said in a statement.

But there will be no classes on campus for the rest of the week.

“In the event of a longer period of confinement for staff, online learning would commence on Monday 19 July,” the statement read.

While the teacher had no contact with students, the school has “strongly advised” parents to monitor for symptoms in their children and get tested as a matter of precaution.

Press PLAY below to hear Jan’s call to Tom Elliott

Picture by Getty iStock.

word on the street
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332