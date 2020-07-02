Latest smoke advice following huge factory fire in Melbourne’s west

Residents in Altona North, Altona, Altona Meadows and Seaholme are being told to be vigilant following a major factory fire on Wednesday night.

It took 90 firefighters seven hours to bring under control.

The fire, at an Altona North recycling factory on Baldwin Road, is being monitored by the EPA.

“There’s no obvious toxic or difficult chemicals,” Fire Rescue Victoria’s incident controller, James Dullard, told 3AW Mornings.

But those who can smell or see smoke are being advised to be careful.

“If you have a sensitivity to smoke, or you live in the area, there’s always space to close windows and doors and turn heating and cooling systems off,” he said.

PIC: Getty (iStock)