LATEST: South Australia goes into hard lockdown

7 hours ago
South Australia will go into hard lockdown from midnight tonight.

The lockdown will last six days, the government has revealed.

Masks are now mandatory in South Australia.

Schools will close for everybody other than the children of essential workers.

People will not be allowed to leave home to exercise.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will close, with no takeaway.

Weddings and funerals are banned for the next six days.

No regional travel is allowed.

Supermarkets will remain open, with strict restrictions on who can visit and when.

South Australia recorded two new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

