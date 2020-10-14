3AW
Latest stats show big increase in mental health help in Victoria

27 seconds ago
Tom Elliott

More than a million Australians have sought mental health treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Victoria of particular concern.

It’s been revealed the number of Medicare-funded mental health items has increased by 31 per cent in Victoria over the past month, compared with the same period last year.

“Victoria is in a dramatically different position than any other state and it’s playing out in human misery,” federal health minister Greg Hunt said on 3AW Drive.

