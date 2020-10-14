Latest stats show big increase in mental health help in Victoria
More than a million Australians have sought mental health treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Victoria of particular concern.
It’s been revealed the number of Medicare-funded mental health items has increased by 31 per cent in Victoria over the past month, compared with the same period last year.
“Victoria is in a dramatically different position than any other state and it’s playing out in human misery,” federal health minister Greg Hunt said on 3AW Drive.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW