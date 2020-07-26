Latest: Victoria has recorded its most deadly day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Victoria has recorded perhaps its most deflating set of coronavirus numbers yet.

Ten people have died in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the pandemic started.

The state also recorded a whopping 459 cases.

That comes more than two weeks since Victoria entered Stage 3 restrictions and three days after Victorians started wearing face coverings.

The numbers of news, one of the highest yet, also subdues hope that the state’s outbreak was coming under control following a short period of what appeared to be stable and dipping figures.

Of the ten deaths in the past 24 hours, seven were linked to aged care outbreaks.

The three others were not linked to known outbreaks. It’s believed one of those is a man aged in his forties.

There are now 228 Victorians in hospital, with 42 in ICU.

There is an alarming 560 active cases in aged care.

Speaking at a press conference today, Premier Daniel Andrews said these figures must decrease in order for Victoria to consider easing Stage 3 restrictions.

“Things change rapidly, but you’d have to say these numbers are way too high,” he said.

“We’ve got to drive these numbers down.

“While the vast majority are directly attributable to a known outbreak, even with that, if you were to reopen now, we would not be dealing with hundreds of cases per day … we’d be dealing with thousands of cases per day.

“I can’t tell you where we’re going to be in three and a half weeks, but I can tell you decision-making will be led by the data.

“I day in this is like a month.”